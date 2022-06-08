Search

08 Jun 2022

'This is one of the key objectives in our Strategy and Action Plan for the town...'

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

PICTURE: Martin Quinn

Reporter:

Martin Quinn

08 Jun 2022 10:22 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

The Tipperary Town Revitalisation Task Force Manager, Michael Begley, has welcomed the funding awarded to Tipp Town of €371,000 from the Arts Council under the Creative Places Programme.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for Tipperary Town to build capacity in the arts and creative sectors over the next number of years and into the future.

“This is one of the key objectives in our Strategy and Action Plan for the town, and this funding and partnership with the Arts Council will underpin that objective by providing a platform for people in the town to engage with the arts.

Pictured above at the announcement of the funding were; back L-R: Paul O’Callaghan, Tipp Tidy Towns, Michael Begley, Tipp Town Revitalisation, Donal Kelly, Youthwork Ireland Tipperary, Cllr Roger Kennedy, Anthony Coleman, District Administrator, Cllr Michael Fitzgerald. Front L-R: Leisa Gray, Arts Consultant, Mary Alice O’Connor, Tipp Town Revitalisation, Jacqueline O’Connor, Tipp Credit Union & Tipp Town Revitalisation, Melanie Scott, Arts Officer TCC, Lisa McGrath, Youthwork Ireland Tipperary & Tipp Town Revitalisation, Teresa Normile, Knockanrawley Resource Centre, Cllr Annemarie Ryan.

Local News

