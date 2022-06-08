4,500 Tipperary students begin their State exams this morning

Bets of luck to all students beginning their exams this morning
Almost 4,500 Tipperary students will begin their Leaving and Junior Cert examinations in Tipperary this morning.
The exams will see 2,000 Leaving Cert students tested to the full while approximately 2,500 Junior Cert students will be in attendance at the many centres throughout the Premier County.
Parents groups, school authorities and experts are advising the students to get plenty of rest, eat proper food, remain hydrated and not to panic during the course of the examination period.
