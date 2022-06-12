Historic day in Cahir as new school opens

Excited pupils march into the new school in Cahir
Friday was a very special day in Cahir as the long awaited new amalgamated primary school opened.
The great day was welcomed by local councillor Mairin McGrath.
Cllr MGrath said "Huge excitement in Cahir this morning as the newly amalgamated Boys and Girls school move in to their brand new school building for the first time!! The school children paraded from the Parish Rooms across the Square and into the new school this morning!
Best wishes to all the kids, their teachers and Principal Brendan Horan. The project has been a very long time in the pipeline so it’s great to see it finally come to fruition."
File Photo: Borrisokane's Philip Austin (centre) scored a vital goal in his side's victory over Moyle Rovers at The Ragg on Sunday afternoon.
At the official opening of the Seoda were : Back Row: L:R; Elaine Foley (Principal) Mary d'Estelle-Roe, Aisling Murray, Sinead Stone, Cillian Roche. Front Row: Kevin MCarthy James Fogarty, Jeremiah
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.