BREAKING: Planning lodged for massive multi-storey Primary Care Centre in Fethard

File photo
Planning has been lodged for a massive multi-storey Primary Care Centre in Fethard.
Westcourt Healthcare LTD made the application to Tipperary County Council for a Primary Care Centre comprising of part two-storey and part three storey building and single storey services building at Fethard Town Park, Rocklow Road.
The Primary Care Centre facility will provide HSE health and social care services and General Practice and associated meeting rooms, administrative offices, staff accommodation, receptions and ancillary uses.
The application includes: "External works to the building include signage and provision of PV panels.
"New vehicular access from Rocklow Road with car and bicycle parking, a set down area and footpaths, waste store and pumping station. d)Public lighting to car-parking and walkways throughout the site.
"Landscaping and planting throughout the site.
"Site drainage works including surface water infiltration and foul drainage connection.
"Site boundary works to existing and new boundaries."
The council has until August 4 to make its decision.
