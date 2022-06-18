Satisfaction with the Tipperary County Council's e-planning system at 97%
At last week's sitting, Tipperary County Council heard customers using the new e-planning system report a 97% satisfaction rate.
According to the Director of Services for Planning and Water Services, Eamon Lonergan applications through the system are growing every month.
Applications rose to 51% in May, up from 46% in April and 38% in March.
Cllr Sean Ryan made the query during questions to the council on the planning section of the June management report.
