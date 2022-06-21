Search

21 Jun 2022

Four day Celtic LITHA Festival kicks off today in Roscrea

HamsandwicH, Bog Bodies and special guests kick off our LITHA celebrations at Damer House with exclusive acoustic performances

Four day Celtic LITHA Festival kicks off today in Roscrea

Eoin Kelleher

21 Jun 2022 12:04 PM

LITHA is a 4-day celebration of music and spoken word poetry across Tipperary to mark the longest days of the year, the Summer Solstice.

Litha was celebrated by the Celts to mark the period around the Summer Solstice and they believed that performing and celebrating would banish away evil spirits and usher in the warmest most plentiful part of the year.

To welcome the long summer days, CWB in collaboration with Tipperary County Council are hosting four shows in Roscrea, Carrick-On-Suir, Tipperary Town and Cahir from June 21 to June 24. These shows are suitable for all ages and tickets are only €5!

The celebrations will kick off at the magnificent Damer House, Roscrea on June 21, with HamSandwich, who are fresh off their sold out Irish tour, and Tipperary folk group Bog Bodies entertaining with exclusive acoustic sets.

On Wednesday June 22nd we head down to Carrick-On-Suir with Phelim Drew, poet Stephen James Smith and Tipperary locals Kill ‘Em Charlie at the intimate Brewery Lane Theatre.

In Tipperary Town we will host an outdoor show at the Market Place with the enigmatic showman Jerry Fish (warming up for his exalted position of Ringmaster of Kaleidoscope) Festival, Limerick's Kingfisher and special guests in performance on June 23rd.

Closing LITHA, DJ Kormac, who just successfully launched his label Always The Sound, along with a live string section and special guest vocalists will perform at St. Paul’s Church in the heart of Cahir on June 24.

Tickets for each show are priced at just €5 available from eventlink.to/Litha

Events start at 7pm today in Damer House. 

