More than €2,000 worth of vehicle parts stolen from van in Mullinahone area

Gardai are investigating the theft of vehicle parts valued at more than €2,000 from a van in the Mullinahone area in the early hours of Sunday, June 26.
The parts for a Ford Transit were stolen from a van parked in the driveway of a house at Clonagoose, Mullinahone. They included wing mirrors, a corner bumper and side panel.
Anyone with information that may assist the Garda investigation into this theft should contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6177641.
