Fine Gael councillors from Tipperary visit Brussels to meet with MEP Seán Kelly

A group of Fine Gael councillors, including some from Tipperary, visited the European Parliament in Brussels this week.

Cllr Marie Murphy (Cashel-Tipperary), Cllr Mark Fitzgerald (Carrick-on-Suir), Cllr Declan Burgess (Cashel-Tipperary), and Cllr Peggy Ryan (Thurles) met with MEP for Ireland South Seán Kelly.

Mr Kelly said he was ‘delighted’ to host the councillors for discussions on how European policy can be relevant to local people.

“I was delighted to host such an engaging group of Councillors in the European Parliament this week.

“It is crucial that local representatives have an opportunity to engage with European politics, and indeed that the local issues that matter most to people are highlighted at European level.

“This trip represented a valuable opportunity to exchange on a range of issues, both local and European, and to discuss the ways in which European policymaking can be made relevant for people in a local context,” said Mr Kelly.

The councillors also met with Commissioner Mairead McGuinness and Ambassador Eamonn MacAodha of Ireland’s Permanent Representation to the European Union for a briefing on bridging the gap between national and European governments.

Full Picture Caption: Seán Kelly MEP is pictured welcoming a group of Fine Gael Councillors to the European Parliament this week. The group included local representatives from Cork, Kerry, Tipperary, Limerick, Wicklow and Wexford. Visotors pictured include: Cllr. Aoife Flynn Kennedy (Wicklow); Cllr. Sarah Kiely (Limerick); Cllr. Melanie Corrigan (Wicklow); Cllr. Marie Murphy (Tipperary); Cllr. Olivia O'Sullivan (Limerick); Cllr. Patrick O'Connor Scarteen (Kerry); Cllr. Dan McSweeney (Limerick); Cllr. Mark Fitzgerald (Tipperary); Cllr. Cathal Byrne (Wexford); Cllr. Declan Burgess (Tipperary); Cllr. Michael Paul Murtagh (Cork); Ann Murtagh; Cllr. Peggy Ryan (Tipperary); and Eileen Ryan.