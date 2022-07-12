WATCH: Tipperary TD challenges the Taoiseach on Shannon pipe plan in the Dáil

Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath called the plan to run a pipe from the Shannon to Dublin 'folly' and 'daft' in the Dáil today.

He asked the Taoiseach to reconsider the plan during questions on promised legislation.

He said there were other water issues like leaks in Tipperary, and he didn't understand the Green Party's support for the plan.

"With water outages in many rural towns and areas in Tipperary, are your government going to continue the folly of bringing a pipe from the Shannon right up to Dublin?" said Mr McGrath.

Taoiseach Michael Martin said they had met with Irish water and were working on issues in wastewater plants in towns and villages nationwide.

However, he said the government had been told the Shannon project is essential to the future of drinking water in Dublin.

"I don't know what you have against Dublin altogether. Are you going to allow Dublin people drink water in thirty years' time? That's not a facetious point, by the way; it's very serious,

"That Shannon project is essential for the capacity of Dublin to survive over the next three decades," said the Taoiseach.

He concluded by saying that the Dáil had to get serious and stop opposing things because it's 'locally popular.'