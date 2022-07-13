Well done: Tipperary students fundraise to help Ukrainians who have fled war

A young Ukrainian student who had to flee the war in her native country that began on February 24 has spoken about how happy she is with the fundraising of her fellow students in St Mary’s Secondary Girls’ Convent School.

Over 15 weeks ago, Russia invaded Ukraine, unleashing a war that has caused 13 million people to flee their homes.

Nenagh, like several towns in Ireland, has welcomed with open arms those who are escaping this terrible conflict.

Very aware of these events, pupils in St Mary’s who are taking part in the John Paul II Awards decided to undertake some fundraising in the school to support those arriving in Nenagh.

The John Paul II Society, comprising 38 Transition Year students, first organised a table quiz with second-year students, which raised €150.

They then went on to organise a soccer match played between staff and TY. The result of this game was a further €500 raised, making a grand total of €650.

So impressed with their fundraising activities for Ukraine, that the staff of the school added to this total, by contributing €176 from their coffee morning fundraiser, bringing the grand total to €826.

One person who was especially moved by this occasion was TY student Sofia Motsyk, who is a recent arrival from the Ukraine.

Speaking to her teachers afterwards she said: “I have no words to describe how happy I feel at the amazing work done by this school.”

On the day of the TY graduation, Annette Meade and Sandra Farrell, representing the local support Group, Nenagh Friends for Ukraine, came to the school to thank the girls for their incredible fundraising work.

Ms Farrell spoke to the girls about the work already undertaken by Nenagh Friends for Ukraine in getting the newly-arrived families settled into life in the town. She also spoke about what the funds will be used for during the summer.