13 Jul 2022

Historic all-county Tipperary Development Plan has been passed by council

Aislinn Kelly

13 Jul 2022 3:31 PM

aislinn.kelly@thenationalist.ie

The Tipperary county development plan 2022-2028 was passed at this month’s council meeting when  members were asked to consider a draft including amendments and modifications. 

Called ‘Shaping Our Future,’ it is the first strategic development plan created for the entire county. 

This plan will impact issues such as forming policies on transport, planning, economic development and rural housing. 

The motion was proposed by Cllr Dr Phyll Bugler and seconded by Cllr Siobhan Ambrose. 

Cathaoirleach Roger Kennedy praised members for their extensive work on the plan that first began in September 2020.

Cllr Kennedy said: “Every sentence in those has been gone through by members with a fine comb.” 

The strategic plan was made through three public consultation processes that saw almost 1,000 submissions considered.

The plan consists of 14 documents, with one of the aims being to recognise and meet the social, economic and environmental strengths of Tipperary.

Included in the documents  are ten strategic objectives with 116 planning objectives and 94 planning policies. 

The plan contains a framework for the growth, regeneration and economic development of towns while protecting their unique characteristics. 

The plan also extends to strategic infrastructure including broadband, transport connectivity, water services and active travel options. 

Another aim is to promote a thriving rural economy through support with diversification and innovation.  

It also acknowledges the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic  and provides a strategy for recovery, including supporting new ways of doing business and regenerating town centres and public spaces. 

Chief Executive of Tipperary County Council Joe McGrath praised the attention to detail and effort made by the public and council. . 

Mr McGrath said: “I do not want today to pass without marking the very historic nature of the decision you have made.”

“I can honestly say that I have never been involved in a process that has received so much detail and attention from the elected members, so much input, so many submissions from the members of the public at every juncture.”

The plan was consistent with national and regional strategies while addressing local needs and interests. 

Cllr Marie Murphy paid tribute to the diligence of County Council staff and fellow members for their  support throughout the planning process. 

Cllr Murphy said: “ I think we’ve come a million miles from where we started out in September of 2020.”

The Planning Authority is now in the process of preparing the County Development Plan and associated Environmental Reports for publication on the August 22 2022 that will be the date that the Plan will become effective. 

An Interim Plan is available to view on the County Council webpage at https://www.tipperarycoco.ie/cdp

