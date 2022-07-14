Funeral arrangements announced for 13-year-old Clonmel student who died after a freak traffic accident

The funeral arrangements for the 13-year-old Clonmel student who died on Tuesday evening from the injuries she sustained in a freak accident that took place three months ago, have been announced.

Aisling Kennedy from Ballymacarbry was a first year student at the Presentation Secondary School in Clonmel.

The 13-year-old was returning home from school on April 7 last when the tragic accident happened.

The happy family life of the Kennedy family living in Glasha, Ballymacarbry was thrown into turmoil on that fateful Thursday.

Aisling was left fighting for her life after she was struck by the wing mirror of a van shortly after she got off the school bus that brought her home.

Aisling had leaned out from behind the school bus when she was struck in the head by the wing mirror of a passing van in a freak accident.

Fighting for her life, Aisling was airlifted to Temple Street hospital in Dublin and her parents Tom and Louise stayed by her side.

Aisling (age 13) passed away, in the presence of her loving family on Tuesday evening, at Temple Street Children's Hospital, Dublin. She will be sadly missed by her heartbroken parents Thomas and Louise, sisters Eimear and Aoife, grandmothers Christine (Boyle) and May (Kennedy), aunt Emily (Boyle) and her partner Bart, uncles Jason, Paul, Rodger, Kieran, Jim, Pat and Mark, aunts-in-law Emma, Amanda, Bríd, and Ala, cousins Cian, Ella, Ronan, Niamh and Gerard, extended family and her many friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at her home (Eircode E91 YH79) on Friday afternoon from 4.00pm to 8.00pm. Removal on Saturday to Our Lady & St Lawrence Church, Fourmilewater. Funeral Mass on arrival at 11.00am. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ardfinnan Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/ardfinnan and click on the tab FOURMILEWATER. Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to Temple Street Childrens’ Hospital, Dublin. House private on Saturday morning please.