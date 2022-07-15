Put money in thy purse - Go see Othello in Cahir Castle this Saturday night

Summer Festival at Cahir Castle will open this Saturday with a modern and entertaining adaptation of William Shakespeare’s ‘Othello’ by the Cyclone Rep Theatre Company of Cork.
This weekend people will get to see the first half of Cahir Social and Historical Society’s Programme for this year’s ‘Summer Festival at The Castle’.
It will open at 8pm this Saturday with a modern and entertaining adaptation of William Shakespeare’s ‘Othello’ by the Cyclone Rep Theatre Company of Cork. This team have brought hugely enjoyable performances of ‘Romeo and Juliet’, ‘Hamlet’ and ‘The Merchant of Venice’ to the Great Hall before so we are looking forward to another great night.
On Sunday July 17 at 8pm the well-known folk singer and songwriter Emma Langford will play in the Great Hall with her band. Emma is really looking forward to playing here.
Following on from the 2018 Festival lectures on the life and times of Éamon de Valera, the political career of Arthur Griffith will be put under the microscope by his biographer Dr. Colum Kenny on Friday, July 22.
Finally, Mick O’Brien (Uilleann Piper), the Contempo Quartet and the Boyne Chamber Orchestra will join forces on July 23 to perform ‘The Road to Lough Swilly’, a musical telling of the story of Hugh O’Neill, Earl of Tyrone.
The Society is deeply grateful for the support of Creative Ireland and Tipperary County Council. Tickets are available from www.eventbrite.ie
