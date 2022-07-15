Search

15 Jul 2022

Put money in thy purse - Go see Othello in Cahir Castle this Saturday night

Put money in thy purse - Go see Othello in Cahir Castle this Saturday night

Summer Festival at Cahir Castle will open this Saturday with a modern and entertaining adaptation of William Shakespeare’s ‘Othello’ by the Cyclone Rep Theatre Company of Cork.

Reporter:

Reporter

15 Jul 2022 11:00 AM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

This weekend people will get to see the first half of Cahir Social and Historical Society’s Programme for this year’s ‘Summer Festival at The Castle’.
It will open at 8pm this Saturday with a modern and entertaining adaptation of William Shakespeare’s ‘Othello’ by the Cyclone Rep Theatre Company of Cork. This team have brought hugely enjoyable performances of ‘Romeo and Juliet’, ‘Hamlet’ and ‘The Merchant of Venice’ to the Great Hall before so we are looking forward to another great night.
On Sunday July 17 at 8pm the well-known folk singer and songwriter Emma Langford will play in the Great Hall with her band. Emma is really looking forward to playing here.
Following on from the 2018 Festival lectures on the life and times of Éamon de Valera, the political career of Arthur Griffith will be put under the microscope by his biographer Dr. Colum Kenny on Friday, July 22.
Finally, Mick O’Brien (Uilleann Piper), the Contempo Quartet and the Boyne Chamber Orchestra will join forces on July 23 to perform ‘The Road to Lough Swilly’, a musical telling of the story of Hugh O’Neill, Earl of Tyrone.
The Society is deeply grateful for the support of Creative Ireland and Tipperary County Council. Tickets are available from www.eventbrite.ie

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media