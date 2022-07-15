New sensory room in Clonmel library is ‘a real success story’

Clonmel library recently opened a brand new sensory room with the aim to provide the locality with a welcoming and inclusive space.

As a busy public library can be an overwhelming place for people with additional needs, this space provides a separate sanctuary away from the bright lighting and bustle from the rest of the building.

The safe and enclosed room has the ability to calm and engage individuals through each of the senses alongside providing comfortable seating and adjustable lighting.

Executive Librarian Anne Marie Mullins has praised the high take up from the public since the launch as people make use of this valuable new addition to the community.

Anne Marie said: “Since we launched it on the seventh of June, not one day has gone by when that room hasn’t been used. It’s a real success story. People are booking it, word is getting out and you really appreciate that it is accessible and it’s inclusive.”

The equipment within the room appeals to tactile, visual and sensory emotions and is a great benefit to people with sensory processing disorders, learning and development difficulties, autism or dementia.

The idea for creating the room came when the library received a causeway unit, a piece of equipment that is now a popular attraction.

The resource took two years to develop, with the pandemic providing a golden opportunity to work on the space while the public were not circulating in the building.

What was once a storage room underwent a complete transformation after an extensive refurbishment including a brand new floor.

The quiet space creates a more relaxed environment and can help to reduce anxiety.

The resource is a welcome development for families of children with additional needs as they cannot access similar resources provided by schools during the holidays.

Now these families can access this free public resource all year round.

Anne Marie said: “It’s something people really should know about, we are very proud of it and the more people that know the better.”

Popular features for children include the causeway unit, alongside the column of light that can be adjusted to reveal a range of simulating colours and patterns.

Adults have taken to the magic table that can project videos, games and photos onto the surrounding surfaces.

The public are welcome to book access to the room by calling the library or by using the online booking system on the Clonmel Sensory Room section of Tipperary County Council Library Service website.

Anne Marie said: “Our library is a welcoming, inclusive space and there is a space for everyone. This is an additional service and it’s so badly needed. The take up is just testament to that.”