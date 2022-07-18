'Part of the social fabric of Tipp Town,' The Porter House celebrates 25 years in business!

The Ryan family has been part of the social fabric of Tipperary Town for the past 25 years since opening The Porter House on Bank Place.

Eamonn and Kathleen Ryan had previously run the hugely successful Ryan's Royal Oak Pub in Cashel, county Tipperary for 13 years before they relocated their young family of five boys to Tipperary Town.

The establishment in Cashel was known throughout the countryside as a host to some of the top musical artists of the time.

Joe Dolan, The Fureys and Foster & Allen were just some of the major acts to appear in Ryan's Royal Oak in Cashel over the years.

Eamonn who is originally from Gouldscross, Clonoulty and Kathleen, better known as Rene, who is originally from Roscrea, relocated to Tipperary Town after their time in Cashel.

It is abundantly clear that Cashel's loss has certainly been Tipperary Town's gain, as they have run their fantastic business with pride for the past quarter of a century.

All of the five Ryan boys: Philip, Vincent, James, Eamon John and Stephen have all been involved in some shape or form in helping to run their family business over the years.

The Porter House is now run by Eamonn's son Stephen and his wife Joan, who are a very popular couple around Tipperary Town. Over the years, The Porter House has gone from strength to strength.

Its name resonates throughout the county as a public house of note.

The pub is kept to an exceptionally high standard.

They serve the finest of stouts, beers, lagers, wines, teas and coffees all in a very warm, relaxed and friendly environment.

Music is a huge part of life in The Porter House and live music can be heard almost every weekend of the year. It is a place to celebrate all of life's major occasions. There is also accommodation upstairs for visitors to the area.

The Porter House is also a great supporter of local teams and clubs in the area, which is greatly appreciated by them all. There is a kind word for everyone that enters the pub and it is a home away from home for many.

In recent years, there has been a huge undertaking to upgrade the facilities of the premises. The pub now boasts one of the finest function rooms seen in the entire county, and is now host to meetings for all the town's community and business groups.

There has also been the creation of a spectacular beer garden to the rear of the pub, which has become the "go to" place in Tipperary Town in recent years for people of all ages.

The Porter House has always been a brilliant employer in Tipperary Town, with many young people starting their working lives within its doors.

Firstly, Eamonn and his wife Kathleen and now Stephen and Joan have always been very good to local people with employment opportunities, and Eamonn mentions that they are actively looking for staff presently.

You can find The Porter House on social media, especially Facebook and Instagram to keep up with all the latest news and upcoming events.

There have been many changes in Tipperary Town over the past 25 years but The Porter House has remained a constant presence of business excellence in the town.

Here's hoping for another 25 years of successful business ahead for the Ryan family.







