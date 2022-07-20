TD criticises AIB’s decision to add to banking losses throughout County Tipperary

Tipperary Sinn Fein TD Martin Browne has criticised AIB’s decision to add to banking losses throughout County Tipperary.

Teachta Browne was speaking after AIB’s decision to remove cash services, including ATMs from Cahir, Cashel, Carrick-on-Suir and Roscrea.

Teachta Browne said:

“This decision is a blow to the towns concerned, but it is a further blow to Cashel and Cahir who relatively recently lost their Bank of Ireland branches.

“It leaves these towns with no banking services dealing in cash at all. It also adds to the list of rural towns that are seeing their banking services chipped away at all the time, with Carrick-on-Suir and Roscrea now being added to the list.

“While I acknowledge that an arrangement has been made with An Post to provide similar services, it is understood that it may take longer for cheque amounts to be credited to accounts.

“I am concerned that the decision has been made without adequate consultation with vulnerable customers. It is also likely to prove troublesome for some people to travel to anther town to access a branch with full cash services.

“But I am also concerned at the future of the banks that are due to be made cashless, and how long it will take before those banks are further downgraded and closed.

“Yet again we see the chipping away of banking services in smaller, rural towns.

“These banks are showing absolutely no commitment to their many customers who, after banking with them for years, are now being walked away from.

“I thank An Post for stepping in and providing some of the services that AIB is withdrawing from our communities, but it is still a real loss to the towns affected.”