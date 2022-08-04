Full programme of events as Emly prepares for National Heritage Week

Emly Tidy Towns has announced a full programme of events to mark National Heritage Week.

Over the weekend of Friday, August 19 until Sunday, August 21, they have a programme of events which are sure to attract young and old alike.



The exciting programme kicks off with a historical quiz in Byrne’s Tavern at 8.30 pm on Friday, August 19 and all are invited to come and participate and to test their historical knowledge.

On the Saturday at 2pm, they will have the unveiling of a sculpture of a Blacksmith at the Forge which has been created by a local resident.

The unveiling will be conducted by the Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council, Cllr Roger Kennedy.

This will be followed at 2.30pm by a Farrier shoeing a horse in the Church car park. There will also be a Market in the Church car park from 2.30pm, which will include stalls and children’s face painting.

Anyone who would like to have a stall to display baked goods, arts and crafts or bric-a-brac etc., should contact Jonas Callanan in Callanan’s shop Emly or by phone to 087-8379854. There will be NO CHARGE for this and all are welcome to participate.

There will also be music, tea/coffee/refreshments and some old fashioned street games in the Church car park also.

This will be a great family fun day so don’t miss out.

At 4pm there will be a 3km guided local forestry walk, so those who wish to participate are advised to wear comfortable shoes.

To conclude the day there will be live music in Byrne’s Tavern from 9pm on Saturday night and the winners of the garden competition will be announced.

TREE PLANTING AND PLAQUE UNVEILING

On Sunday, August 21, at 11am, there will be Mass for Heritage Weekend in St Ailbe’s Church, followed by a Tree Planting Ceremony in the Four Seasons Park.

From 12.30pm the doors of the Old Creamery will be open to the public and there will be a history talk provided.

At 2.30pm in the Emly GAA Grounds there will be an unveiling of a plaque which includes the names of those who have donated to the astro-turf development.

To conclude heritage weekend on Sunday evening at 7pm there will be traditional music in the Forge bar and they will also hold the results of their raffle there.

This is bound to be a weekend of fun in Emly so do please come out and enjoy the programme of events.

The organisers wish to acknowledge the funding received from Tipperary Heritage Office towards the weekend’s activities.