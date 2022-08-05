Search

06 Aug 2022

Tipperary in shock as hurling star Dillon Quirke passes away having collapsed during a game in Semple Stadium

The Clonoulty Rossmore man was playing this evening for the team he captained against Kilruane MacDonagh

Tipperary defender Dillon Quirke who sadly passed away this evening

06 Aug 2022 12:18 AM

There is widespread shock and sadness throughout Tipperary and the wider GAA family following the announcement of the death of Clonoulty Rossmore hurlers Dillon Quirke, who collapsed in Semple Stadium this evening during the FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship tie against Kilruane MacDonagh.

Dillon passed away despite receiving medical attention on the field and en-route to hospital. resulting in a huge out-pouring of sympathy to his family, friends, the Clonoulty Rossmore club and Tipperary GAA.

The popular and much liked young man had enjoyed a breakthrough year with the Tipperary senior hurlers during 2022 and had made the number 5 jersey his own during what was a disappointing campaign. But, he was regarded as one of the green shoots to have emerged from a difficult period for Tipperary with his forceful defending and full-on approach endearing him to the Premier County supporters.

Tipperary GAA has announced that all games scheduled for this weekend are to be called off as a mark of respect. The Board issued a  statement this evening saying: " Due to the tragic sad passing of Dillon Quirke from Clonoulty Rossmore, the Tipperary CCC has decided to call off all games under its jurisdiction this weekend. The Committee sends its deepest sympathy to the Quirke family and the people of Clonoulty Rossmore."

