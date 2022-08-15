APPEAL: Tipperary Gardaí searching for owner of this dog spooked by the thunderstorm

File photo
This quiet lady was brought into Clonmel Garda Station this morning, most likely after being spooked by thunder and lightning last night. The dog warden has been notified and will attend station to scan her.
Gardaí wrote: "Please share so we can reunited her with her family or contact Clonmel Gardaí on 0526177640"
As of publication, more than 600 people have donated €12,490 in a bid to help Mr Rogers and his dog, surpassing the fundraiser’s goal of €5,000. Pic: GoFundMe
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.