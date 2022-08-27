Search

27 Aug 2022

Her late father was with Tipperary woman Emma Daly 'all the way' on fundraising cycle

Event raises more than €50,000 for Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association

Emma Daly

Emma Daly with Tommy Holohan at Moll’s Gap in Kerry, just after they announced their engagement on the final day of the cycle

Eamonn Wynne

27 Aug 2022 1:00 PM

ewynne@nationalist.ie

A charity event that travelled from one end of the country to the other a fortnight ago honoured the memory of a greatly missed husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, while raising more than €50,000 for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association (IMNDA).
The 700 kilometres (or 435 miles) cycle from Malin Head in Donegal to Mizen Head in Cork offered bittersweet glimpses of the past, present and future for Emma Daly and her family during the six days that it took her and a group of friends to complete the journey.
The cycle retraced the route taken four years ago by Emma’s father, the late Brendan Daly from Glenaleamy, Silversprings, Clonmel, who died last May.
On a happier note, the long trek raised that incredible amount of money for the IMNDA; and on the final day Emma accepted a proposal of marriage from her boyfriend, Tommy Holohan, who also took part in the cycle.
Understandably, it was a reunion laden with emotion for Emma, her mother Deirdre and sister Orlaith (Leo) when the cyclists reached the finish line at Mizen Head.
“We were all in tears at the end of what was an incredible week,” says Emma.
“Tommy proposed to me at the top of the Moll’s Gap mountain pass in Kerry, and that made the last day go a bit quicker! I couldn’t wait to get to the finish line to share our joy with my mother and sister.”

Above: The late Brendan Daly completed the cycle in 2018

The cycle followed a coastal route from Malin Head to Donegal Town and continued to Ballina, Galway, Spanish Point and Killarney before reaching its final destination at the country’s most southerly tip. It was undertaken by a group of twelve, as well as a few others who joined in along the way for a few legs of the long journey.
The group included five women from Clonmel - Emma, Jessica Ryan, Lorraine Power and Elaine Powell, as well as Kate Walsh, who drove the support car - and Ruth Fennell from Dungarvan.
“There was a great feeling of achievement at the end of it all,” says Emma.
“We had an amazing time along the way. We had great fun and it takes the aches and pains away when you’re so happy and elated.”

A section of Tipperary's Suir Blueway to close on weekdays for around two months

The Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association is an organisation that’s very close to the hearts of Emma and her family. Her father Brendan, who was originally from Tipperary Town, died on May 2, just ten months after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease.
“The association was a pillar of support during dad’s illness,” she says.
“They provided things we didn’t even know we needed, such as beds, wheelchairs and rollators.”
Brendan Daly completed the Malin to Mizen cycle with his friends Brendan Binchy and John Lynch in 2018.
“He gave me a load of tips when I told him I was doing the cycle too,” says Emma.
“And as Brendan Binchy told me in a lovely letter, ‘your dad will be on your shoulder all the way’.”
Her late father’s many friends were among those who rallied around Emma’s fundraiser when a page for contributions was set up on idonate, the online fundraising platform. The link was subsequently shared by many people, including the cyclists and their friends, and cash contributions have helped the amount raised to pass the €50,000 mark, way surpassing the initial target of €10,000.

Above: Emma Daly (centre) with Elaine Powell (left) and Lorraine Power at Malin Head, at the beginning of the 700 kilometres cycle

Earlier this year Emma did a 600 kilometres virtual run before covering an extra 100 kilometres on the cycle from Donegal to Cork.
36-year-old Emma, an engineer who works for DBFL Consulting Engineers in Dublin and who lives on the Navan Road in the city, says she and her family are very grateful to everyone who contributed to the fundraiser.
“Everybody has been so generous.”
Donations may be made until October 1 on Emma Daly’s page (Fundraiser) on idonate - https://www.idonate.ie/

