UPMC Sports Medicine Clinic to open next Monday in Thurles

UPMC, a globally recognised leader in sports medicine and orthopaedics and a trusted healthcare provider in the South East and Midlands, today announces the opening of a new UPMC Sports Medicine Clinic in the Sportslab at TUS Thurles in Tipperary on Monday, 5 Septemper, 2022.
“UPMC is proud to bring our communities access to advanced equipment and treatments close to home in Tipperary for athletes of all skill levels,” said John Windle, general manager, UPMC Sports Medicine. “Part of the UPMC International Sports Medicine Network, this clinic will provide patients with outcomes-driven care while prioritising safe return to play regardless of the level the person competes at.”
“The UPMC Sports Medicine Clinic at TUS Thurles follows the recently opened facility in TUS Moylish, Limerick, and will be equipped and staffed to provide evidence-based, quantitative measurements of strength and performance for optimal care.”
The UPMC Sports Medicine Clinic at TUS Thurles is now accepting referrals from physicians, athletes, parents, and coaches or walk-in appointments from the community.
To make an appointment, email sportsmedicine@upmc.ie, or call 061-531312.
