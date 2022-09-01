Flying the Pride colours in Clonmel

Last weekend Clonmel Pride committee was beyond proud to kick-off their third annual Pride Festival across various venues in Clonmel.

The festival not only celebrates diversity, love and fellowship, it creates a sense of community and a safe space in Clonmel for LGBTQ+ individuals, their families and all allies.

The committee was formed a few years ago in the wake of the successful Marriage Equality Referendum, and since the first Clonmel Pride festival began in 2020, they also now host year-round events that promote unity, acceptance and equality.

The week got off to a great start with LGBTQ+ Awareness training with the HSE and facilitators Emma and Sarah. This training, which was free and open to all, was focused on how to support members of the LGBTQ+ community and raised awareness about the challenges people still face on a daily basis in 2022.

PRIDE COLOURS

During the days leading up to the festival, Clonmel Pride committee also proudly raised LGBTQIA+ progressive flags outside Tipperary University Hospital, Tipperary County Council offices and Clonmel Garda Station and Clonmel Fire Station and also brilliantly lit up the station with the Pride colours.



This year’s festival was focused on free, in-person family-friendly events, and Clonmel’s Mayor Cllr Pat English and Drag Queen Tina D Parton from Offaly launched the festival on Friday afternoon at the Main Guard - a meaningful place as the arches feature in the festival’s brand new logo.

IDENTITY

Later a pop-up exhibition exploring queer identity by artist Marcus Gambrill opened in East Lane, close to a recent mural featuring Vincent Hanley.

Tina D Parton hosted Friday evening’s fun crafty event Pride Couture, which saw teams compete over quick-fire rounds to create Pride-themed accessories.



Many of the creations were modelled on the runway and extra special guest judges on the night included Clonmel’s own Eve Kerton, co-founder of Certified Proud.

On Saturday Clonmel as a community came out in support of pride and the LGBTQ+ community. The day was packed throughout, beginning with a free Pride breakfast for everyone at The Bodega.

PRIDE FLAG

Clonmel then made history with the town’s first ever Pride Parade. 200+ people proudly announced Clonmel has Pride, Love is Love, Be Proud Be You while making their way from the West Gate up the town and carrying a huge Pride flag.

The Garda Pride car and local community groups also took part. Hundreds of people of all ages then arrived into Family Fun Day at Market Place.

Tina D Parton energetically hosted the event for the afternoon.

Drag King Kenny Todgers from Kerry also entertained the crowds, as well as local groups Dance Revolution, Uproar choir and Ruth Quinn Dance School.



CELEBRATION

The crowds also heard from LGBT allies, Rebecca Harold spoke about trans rights, and Clonmel Pride chairperson Gerard Sweetman emotionally reiterated the message to be proud of who you are, and to report homophobia and transphobia.

“Let’s celebrate the rich and diverse culture within the local LGBTQ+ community,” he said.

After a costume change, a few hours later the evening drag event at O’Keeffes featured epic performances by Tina D Parton, Kenny Rodgers and Dylan Jordan from Dublin, followed by DJ Nigel Byrne playing into the wee hours.

Sunday morning got off to a fresh start with a free meditation session led by Jennie Hannigan at Dennis Burke Park, followed by plenty of cake and games for children at Picnic in the Park, and photo opportunities with Tina D Parton.

Later at Gleeson’s, Clonmel’s infamous Pearly Whites band wrapped up the whole weekend in style, dressed in Pride colour dickie bows.

The vast majority of events at the voluntarily-run festival are free and this is down to the Tipperary County Council South Tipperary Development Company, and Boston Scientifics support and the overwhelming support and sponsorship from local businesses in Clonmel that keep the festival accessible.