In one Tipperary town they're turning used cans into trees! - A real Cahir Fairytale!

Last Saturday morning we were delighted to see a great volume of cans brought to us once again for recycling in our September collection.



Our volumes are well up on last year thanks to everyone for collecting and are providing trees in return.

LAST STORY TELLING ON SATURDAY

This Saturday is the last in the children’s story telling on the Fairy Trail which has been a huge success since it was started with lots of children enjoying the weekly tales. It is possible that during the winter we will do it once a month or plan themed events for Halloween or Christmas.

Our thanks go to all the volunteer readers.

CAHIR PETANQUE CLUB RETURNS

The Inch field Visitors have seen the new piste that has been completed for the Cahir Pétanque Club. This is a great addition to the town as a sustainable sport that has the potential for competitions that will bring visitors to the town. We hope that with some funding it can become wheelchair accessible. There used to be two courts in the Inch previously but they were removed to allow for the development of the new path and picnic area.



We hope to start repair works on the riverbank in the Inch field this week and we are set to liaise with TY students for a similar plan to last season that was very successful.

The dry spell seems to be over and although plants are no longer struggling they are damaged and probably won’t last too much longer.

Thanks to all the members for their litter picking keeping Cahir tidy.



We meet at 7pm on Wednesday evening for more maintenance work.