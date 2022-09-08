Search

08 Sept 2022

In one Tipperary town they're turning used cans into trees! - A real Cahir Fairytale!

In one Tipperary town they're turning used cans into trees! - A real Cahir Fairytale!

Many thanks to regular recyler Mary Fairhurst who brings cans to recycle every month to Cahir Tidy Towns. The funds raised from the recycling help to purchase trees planted locally.

Reporter:

Reporter

08 Sept 2022 5:00 PM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

Last Saturday morning we were delighted to see a great volume of cans brought to us once again for recycling in our September collection.


Our volumes are well up on last year thanks to everyone for collecting and are providing trees in return.

LAST STORY TELLING ON SATURDAY
This Saturday is the last in the children’s story telling on the Fairy Trail which has been a huge success since it was started with lots of children enjoying the weekly tales. It is possible that during the winter we will do it once a month or plan themed events for Halloween or Christmas.

Our thanks go to all the volunteer readers.

Cahir Pétanque Club gets another throw with new piste at Inch Field

CAHIR PETANQUE CLUB RETURNS
The Inch field Visitors have seen the new piste that has been completed for the Cahir Pétanque Club. This is a great addition to the town as a sustainable sport that has the potential for competitions that will bring visitors to the town. We hope that with some funding it can become wheelchair accessible. There used to be two courts in the Inch previously but they were removed to allow for the development of the new path and picnic area.


We hope to start repair works on the riverbank in the Inch field this week and we are set to liaise with TY students for a similar plan to last season that was very successful.

The dry spell seems to be over and although plants are no longer struggling they are damaged and probably won’t last too much longer.

Thanks to all the members for their litter picking keeping Cahir tidy.


We meet at 7pm on Wednesday evening for more maintenance work.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media