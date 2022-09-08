In one Tipperary town they're turning used cans into trees! - A real Cahir Fairytale!

Many thanks to regular recyler Mary Fairhurst who brings cans to recycle every month to Cahir Tidy Towns. The funds raised from the recycling help to purchase trees planted locally.
Last Saturday morning we were delighted to see a great volume of cans brought to us once again for recycling in our September collection.
Our volumes are well up on last year thanks to everyone for collecting and are providing trees in return.
LAST STORY TELLING ON SATURDAY
This Saturday is the last in the children’s story telling on the Fairy Trail which has been a huge success since it was started with lots of children enjoying the weekly tales. It is possible that during the winter we will do it once a month or plan themed events for Halloween or Christmas.
Our thanks go to all the volunteer readers.
CAHIR PETANQUE CLUB RETURNS
The Inch field Visitors have seen the new piste that has been completed for the Cahir Pétanque Club. This is a great addition to the town as a sustainable sport that has the potential for competitions that will bring visitors to the town. We hope that with some funding it can become wheelchair accessible. There used to be two courts in the Inch previously but they were removed to allow for the development of the new path and picnic area.
We hope to start repair works on the riverbank in the Inch field this week and we are set to liaise with TY students for a similar plan to last season that was very successful.
The dry spell seems to be over and although plants are no longer struggling they are damaged and probably won’t last too much longer.
Thanks to all the members for their litter picking keeping Cahir tidy.
We meet at 7pm on Wednesday evening for more maintenance work.
The Applefest brochure was launched by the Mayor of Clonmel Cllr Pat English and members of the organasing c o mmittee
Many thanks to regular recyler Mary Fairhurst who brings cans to recycle every month to Cahir Tidy Towns. The funds raised from the recycling help to purchase trees planted locally.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.