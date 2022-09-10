Tipperary traders invited to apply for Christmas Retail Support grants of up to €3,000

Tipperary County Council is running a Christmas Retail Support Programme of grants for retailers and is now inviting applications.

The council in conjunction with Tipperary Local Enterprise Office is inviting applications from trader associations, chambers of commerce, community groups, farmers markets, craft markets or those involved in the craft sector under the Christmas Retail Support Programme.

The grant scheme will provide support for towns and villages to implement strategies designed to enable increased spending or retaining spend in Tipperary towns and villages over the Christmas period.

Grantees will be awarded a cash grant of between €300 and €3,000 to be spent on activities including advertising, promotions, street entertainment or other expenses for their Christmas events. Emphasis is to be placed on projects and events that are hosted out-of-doors. Versatile and innovative approaches will be favoured.

The application form is available on Tipperary County Council's website or by contacting Donough Leahy, Community & Economic Development, Ballingarrane House, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, Eircode E91 E183 or Tel: 052 616 6209 / email donough.leahy@tipperarycoco.ie. If applicants require assistance or guidance in applying to the Christmas Retail Support Programme, they can contact the above.

Application forms must be submitted by Friday, October 7 to Donough Leahy, Community & Economic Development, Ballingarrane House, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary or by emailing donough.leahy@tipperarycoco.ie