Tipperary council grants planning permission for greenway on Littleton Bog

Planning permission for a new 7km walk and cycleway along the route of an old peat rail line at Littleton Bog was granted at Tipperary County Council’s monthly meeting on Monday.

The council’s elected members gave their unanimous approval to the Part 8 planning application for the Littleton Labyrinth Walk & Cycleway when it came before them for decision.

The project will comprise the construction of 7km of cycleway on the bog linking the existing walking loop at Lough Dhoire Bhile with the existing Derrynaflan Loop cycle trail. It will also involve the upgrade of the laneway at Dhoire Bhile and Derrynaflan Loop trail.

Tipperary County Council is spearheading the project in partnership with Bord na Móna. The cycleway represents the first phase of the Littleton Bog Complex, a project to transform the Littleton Bog area into a major tourism hub for bushcraft, survival and outdoor activities.

Thurles' Cllr Seamus Hanafin said the project will be a very welcome development for the Bord na Móna lands at Littleton.

He recalled how it was instigated after local councillors met with Bord na Móna when it was pulling out of the area.

Littleton Cllr Sean Ryan said it was going to be a “huge” project for the greater Littleton area and “a game changer” for tourism in mid-Tipperary.