Large search operations can now be coordinated from SE Mountain Rescue team's expanded Clonmel base

Caption for picture above: Tipperary County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Roger Kennedy cutting the ribbon to officially open the extension to South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association’s base in Clonmel. Pictured from left:

SEMRA Chairma Gerry Tobin, SEMRA Team Leader Pat Murphy, Maureen O’Brien, Cllr

Kennedy, Mayor of Waterford Cllr John O’Leary, Irene O’Brien, Matt Joy, Eamonn McBride, Mike Power

A €280,000 extension to the South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association’s base in Clonmel was officially opened by Tipperary County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Roger Kennedy last Saturday afternoon.

The state-of-the-art extension to SEMRA’s existing vehicle storage building on the grounds of Clonmel Fire Station was also blessed by Fr Michael Hegarty, PP of St Oliver’s Parish and Church of Ireland Minister Rev Mike O’Meara.

The development was completed in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic and includes an operations room, training room, welfare and kitchen facilities.

SEMRA spokesman Chris Pires said the base is now a facility from which large-scale search and rescue operations can be coordinated. The South Eastern Mountain Rescue team currently has 56 volunteer members based all over the South East.

Mr Pires said the project was partially funded with an estimated €200,000 in South Tipperary LEADER funding provided by the Department of Rural & Community Development along with contributions from mountaineering clubs and public donations from the southeast region and beyond.

Community Finance Ireland assisted with financing the project.

Mr Pires thanked Tipperary Fire and Rescue Service and its chief fire officer for their support over the years and throughout the new build.

He said the opening ceremony was a great opportunity for family, friends, invited guests from the community, public representatives, funders and members of state and voluntary agencies to view their facilities and meet SEMRA team members.

“SEMRA members were very proud to show off the base, welcome people in and show what the team has done with their support,” Mr Pires added.

In his speech, Cllr Kennedy paid tribute to the commitment and hard work of SEMRA’s volunteers in rescuing people injured and stranded in the mountains often in difficult weather conditions. He also spoke of how Tipperary Council Council was glad to assist and support SEMRA in the valuable work it did.

Cllr Kennedy was joined at the official opening ceremony by Mayor of Waterford City & County Council Cllr John O’Leary, Mountain Rescue Ireland Chairman Gerry Christie, Independent TD Mattie McGrath, Fine Gael Cllr Marie Murphy, Garda Inspector Paul Gray (Thurles), Sergeant Jacinta Phelan (Clonmel), Sergeant Mick Barry (Tramore), Defence Forces Lieut Dylan Cadogan and Ivan Longmore of the Irish Coast Guard.

The event was also attended by the families and friends of past and present SEMRA members and the families of casualties that lost their lives on the mountains including relatives of victims of the 1976 aeroplane crash in the Galtee Mountains that led to the formation of SEMRA.

Also present were representatives from walking clubs and groups, retired SEMRA members, representatives of the Civil Defence Irish Coast Guard, Mountain Rescue Ireland, Carrick-on-Suir River Rescue, Waterford Marine Search & Rescue and Tipperary Search & Rescue, Jimmy Taffe of Waterford LEADER, Sara Bourke of South Tipperary Development Company, building contractors Mulcahy Construction and Corwun O’Brien of design consultants Malone O’Regan.

The official opening ceremony was also the occasion where details of SEMRA’s annual Long Way Round fundraising walk/run were announced.

The walk/run from Clonmel to the Holy Year Cross in the Comeragh Mountains takes place on the night of Saturday, November 26. Tickets for the event are now on sale.

Check out the SEMRA Facebook page for more information.