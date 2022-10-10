Search

10 Oct 2022

Tipperary County Council to open Creeslough tragedy books of condolence at its offices

Vote of sympathy is passed and minute of silence observed at county council meeting

The scene after the explosion in Creeslough. Photo: North West Newspix

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

10 Oct 2022 7:32 PM

Tipperary County Council will open books of condolence at its offices around the county from Wednesday to give local people an opportunity to express their sympathy to the grieving families of the 10 people killed in the horrific Creeslough explosion in county Donegal. 

The council is also opening an online book of condolence on its website for the public to sign.

Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Roger Kennedy announced the opening of the books of condolence at Tipperary County Council's monthly meeting in Clonmel on Monday.

A vote of sympathy was passed at the meeting to all those bereaved in the explosion that destroyed the Applegreen Service Station and part of an apartment block in the Donegal village last Friday afternoon.

The vote of sympathy was passed at the start of the council meeting and was followed by the elected members stood at their seats and observed a minute of silence as a mark of respect to all those killed and injured at Creeslough.

“We remember the people who sadly lost their lives in Creeslough last Friday and extend our sympathy to the families who have been bereaved or have someone injured,” said Cllr Kennedy in proposing the vote of sympathy.

He said it was a traumatic time for anybody involved in this tragedy. He paid tribute to Donegal County Council, members of An Garda Síochána and fire brigade personnel from Donegal and Northern Ireland for their response to the crisis.

He said the tragedy reminded everyone of the responsibility carried by all those tasked with being first responders to emergencies.

Cllr Kennedy said he had asked for books of condolence to be opened in all the municipal districts' offices from Wednesday and also an online book of condolence.

“When completed the books of condolences will be sent to Donegal County Council to show our solidarity with the people who have lost their lives,” the Fianna Fáil councillor added.

