11 Oct 2022

Gardaí investigate theft of 300L of home heating oil from rural county Tipperary home

Aileen Hahesy

11 Oct 2022 3:38 PM

Gardaí are investigating the theft of 300 litres of home heating oil from a house in the Golden area last week.

A Tipperary Town Garda Station spokesman reported that the home heating oil was stolen from the residence at Suirville, Golden shortly after its owner got a fill of oil for the tank.

The oil was syphoned from the tank sometime between 9pm on Wednesday, October 5 and 11.30am on Thursday, October 6.

The Garda spokesman said an increase in these types of thefts is expected as winter approaches and fuel costs remain high. He advised home and business owners to step up their security around oil tanks.

Anyone with information that may assist the garda investigation into the home heating oil theft at Suirville, Golden should contact Tipperary Garda Station at (062) 80670.

Local News

