Washing machine was among appliances burglars stole from county Tipperary house

Burglars stole a number of home appliances from a house in the Emly area last week.
An oil burner, hob and washing machine were stolen from a house undergoing renovations at Moanmore, Emly sometime between 1pm on Wednesday, October 5 and 7.30am on Thursday, October 6.
The burglars gained entry to the residence by smashing open the back door.
A Tipperary Town Garda Station spokesman appealed to anyone who saw suspicious vehicles or activity in this area between last Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning to contact the station at (062) 80670.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.