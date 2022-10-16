Clonmel primary school students pay perfect attention to attendance

St Oliver Plunkett’s National School, Clonmel recently celebrated the long-awaited return of their annual attendance awards.

The awards are a much-loved part of the annual school calendar for the past number of years.

This year, it held special importance, as schools work hard to return to good attendance routines following a difficult two years of much absenteeism due to Covid.

Teachers and pupils alike eagerly awaited the honorary award winners, to be called forward from the crowd for presentation of medals and trophies.

OUTSTANDING

Pupils who achieved outstanding attendance in the previous school year were honoured and it provided a wonderful opportunity to meet pupils who have transferred to secondary school. This year, even despite Covid, St Oliver’s honoured three pupils with full attendance and many more who had up to just three days absent.

Also in attendance was Stuart Moloney from Education Welfare Services to officiate over the awards ceremony.

The Education Welfare Officer (EWO) has an important role to liaise with schools and parents, supporting attendance at school

PRESTIGIOUS AWARD

The school were delighted to welcome back Orla McKeown, who won a prestigious award for full attendance over her entire eight years in St Oliver’s.

She was presented with a plaque to honour her outstanding achievement. Orla’s mother Michelle, attended on the day and was very proud of her daughter’s achievement. Orla is now attending Presentation Secondary School in Clonmel where, no doubt, she will continue to maintain an excellent level of attendance.

Mrs Valerie Slattery, principal of St Oliver’s, spoke to the whole school assembly on the day, outlining the importance of good attendance and reminding them of the attendance drive, encouraging all pupils to maintain a high level of attendance, which is active in the school this year.

The school is already looking forward to adding names to the honours list for next year. Well done to all.

Keep up the good work.