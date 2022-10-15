Retiring engineer pays tribute to late father who was Mayor of Clonmel

A retiring council engineer wore his late father’s Mayoral badge when he attended his final meeting of Clonmel Borough District at the Town Hall.

District Engineer Eoin Powell, who had a distinguished career in local government for over 43 years, is son of the late PJ Powell, who was a member of Clonmel Corporation and served as Mayor of the town in 1970 and 1977.

District Mayor Pat English led the tributes to Mr Powell at the Borough District meeting.

He said he was delighted to see him wearing his father’s Mayoral badge, and he thanked him for the excellent service he had given the people of the town over a number of years. He would be missed in the Borough.

Cllr John FitzGerald said he had the height of respect for Eoin Powell and wished him all the best as he left local government. Cllr Siobhán Ambrose said that Eoin Powell was Clonmel through and through, and you could see the many projects he had got over the line around the town.

He had given wonderful service and she thanked him on her own behalf and on behalf of the people of the town.

She was sure it was a very emotional day for him and said it was lovely to see him wearing his father’s Mayoral badge.

Cllr Michael Murphy said it was the end of an era and he thanked Eoin Powell for his courtesy and patience.

He was an outstanding engineer, with great attention to detail, and a proud Clonmel man. He wished him a healthy and happy retirement.

Cllr Niall Dennehy said that Mr Powell and his father had given many decades of service to the people of the town and he too wished him well.

District Administrator Carol Creighton praised Eoin Powell for his patience, commitment and drive over many years. He had been a true friend and a great colleague and she wished him well.

District Manager Sinead Carr said that he had been the most committed town engineer that Clonmel ever had, which was no surprise as he was born in the town.

He had got over so many difficulties because of his knowledge and had been a huge mentor to the younger staff. He was a very decent and honourable gentleman and was hugely committed to the public service ethos.

Ms Carr said that Clonmel had been very lucky to have had Eoin Powell as engineer.

Mr Powell thanked everyone for their wonderful comments. He had loved working in every section of the council and was delighted to have finished his career as District Engineer in Clonmel.

He said he would miss working with the staff.