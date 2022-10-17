Funding for Cahir Day Care Centre welcomed

Cahir Day Care Centre has been allocated funding of over €20,000
Cahir Day Care Centre has been awarded €23,500 under the Community Centres Investment fund.
"Over the last number of months I have worked with the Day Care Centre staff and board members to prepare and submit this application and I am thrilled that all of our hard work has been rewarded with news from Minister Heather Humphreys.
The money was sought for some important improvements and enhancements to the day care centre building. This facility offers brilliant support on a daily basis to so many of our elderly family and friends in Cahir town and the rural areas that surround it. The funding announcement will allow the centre to continue their valuable work which is a huge asset in our community," said Cllr Máirin McGrath.
