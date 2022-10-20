Medals for all on Beep Beep Day in Cahir - well done to the Bears and the local Gardaí

Cahir Bears childcare children out for a walk last week on Beep Beep Day! (National Road Safety Week)
The boys and girls from Cahir Bears Childcare Centre all went out for a walk last week on Beep Beep Day (National Road Safety week!).
The weather stayed good and all the children wore their Hi Vis to be safe and seen.
They all stopped at Cahir Garda Station on the way back and each child received a little medal for how good they were on their walk.
Well done to all the children!
Cahir Bears childcare children out for a walk last week on Beep Beep Day! (National Road Safety Week)
Former Mountjoy Prison governor John Lonergan with some of those who took part in Tipperary Mental Health Week
MIC St Patrick's College, Thurles will have a fgour year degree course in Home Economics starting in September 2023 it has been confirmed.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.