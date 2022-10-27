'You take such great care of all our wedding couples,' Laura Jones wins top award

The Talbot Hotel Clonmel has paid tribute to Laura Jones after she scooped a top award at the Annual Irish Hotel Awards recently.
The hotel said: "Our own Laura Jones won Wedding Co-ordinator of the Year for Munster at the Annual Irish Hotel Awards.
"We are so proud of you Laura and delighted to have you as part of our Wedding team.
"You take such great care of all our wedding couples, and you deserve this award."
