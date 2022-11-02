Search

02 Nov 2022

Stunning! Mural to mark churn rolling tradition in Tipperary Town

Martin Quinn

02 Nov 2022 9:04 AM

news@tipperarylive.ie

It is wonderful to see yet another mural completed in Tipperary Town.

On this occasion the building is at the corner of Bank Place/Old Davitt Street and is the property of Youth Work Ireland Tipperary.

The artist responsible for this latest mural is French street artist Zabou.

She is based in London but is no stranger to Ireland as she has painted a number of murals at Waterford Walls Festival and at Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council ANSEO Festival.

Zabou finds inspiration in everyday life and in the history and surroundings of where she paints. She certainly found inspiration in Tipperary from the town's Churn Rolling championship.

Churn rolling has a long history in Tipperary dating back to the 1950's, when it was initiated by workers at Tipperary Co-op.

The co-op is still the main sponsor of the championship. The sport involves racing a tilted churn, at speed, up Tipperary's main street and the championship attracts a huge audience each year (pre covid).

The depiction of churn rolling aligned with the Tipperary colours is a wonderful addition to the streetscape and well done to Zabou for capturing the history of this sport which is so synonymous to Tipperary town.

Meanwhile the final touches have been put to the mural in Abbey Street. Inspired by the local wildlife that inhabit the local environment and the river Ara, artist Peachzz looked into Irish myths and folklore and incorporated the stories of bad luck surrounding black hawthorn.

Her piece depicts a hand returning the hawthorn back to the heron as a sign or respect to nature leaving no trace, only a positive impact.

As with the other murals the one in Abbey Street is another wonderful addition to the streetscape and is so very appropriate with the river Ara so close nearby.

Peachzz has travelled with her work all over Europe and has painted as far as Colombia & Mexico. She has worked with people/companies such as UPS, ITV, The British Council, Avanti West Coast & The Wildlife Trust.

She is a painter of large-scale walls, her style is expressive, and she is constantly experimenting with a bold colour palette.

Well done to Peachzz on the brilliant mural that she has completed in Abbey Street.  

