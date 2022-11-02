Help a child realise how amazing they are - Foster Care info event for Tipperary and Kilkenny

Recently Tusla’s Carlow/ Kilkenny/ South Tipperary Fostering Department collaborated with the transition year students in the Presentation Secondary School, Clonmel to raise awareness within their local community regarding Foster Care.

This project was thought-provoking for the students, and they did a fantastic job at coming up with creative ideas for future recruitment campaigns. Tusla’s CWKST Fostering Department would like to extend a big thank you to all involved.



Tusla foster carers provide a home for children who are unable to live with their own families and give them the support they need to thrive. Fostering may be for a few days or weeks, or for many years and the children range from babies to teenagers.

Tusla is the only state-run fostering service in Ireland.

Our aim is to support people like you to help children to reach their full potential in life. Fostering can be challenging and also highly rewarding.



Foster carers come from all walks of life. Many foster carers have their own children. Foster carers can be single, married, in same-sex relationships, employed, unemployed, and retired. We need carers from varying ethnicities and cultures.

Tusla – Child and Family Agency will provide the training and support which will enable you to undertake this challenging task.

Carlow / Kilkenny / South Tipperary Fostering Department currently have 220 fostering families caring for children from our area. We are always looking for new foster carers to meet the needs of the children in our communities.



We will be hosting a coffee evening at Clonmel Library, Emmet Street, Clonmel, on Friday, November 25, 2022 between 2pm-5pm. If you are interested in hearing more about fostering or would like to ask any questions about becoming a foster carer, please feel free to come and meet us.



Become a foster carer today to help a child realise just how amazing they are.

If you have any queries or would like additional information:

Freephone: 1800 226 771

or Email: tusla.fostering@tusla.ie