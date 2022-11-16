Laurann O'Reilly: Top nutrition tips for male health

Men’s Health: With International men’s health day coming up this week it’s a great opportunity to focus on the health nutritional needs of men.

Here, nutritionist Laurann O’Reilly and owner of Nutrition By Laurann, guides us through her top recommendations and nutrition tips to optimise male health.

Health Screening

The best way to stay on top of our health whether we’re a man or a woman is regular health screening.

Blood Testing: It can be helpful to get your bloods done annually, to make sure everything is in check such as your cholesterol and iron levels.

Bowel Screening: A free national screening programme, provides free bowel screening for men and women aged 60 to 69 every two years.

For more information Freephone 1800 45 45 55 or visit www.bowelscreen.ie

Eye Testing For Diabetics: Another free national screening programme, providing diabetic retinopathy screening for anyone with either type 1 or type 2 diabetes aged 12 and over.

For more information Freephone 1800 45 45 55 or visit www.diabeticretinascreen.ie

Remember if you’re not feeling well, it’s always best to contact your GP or pharmacist who can guide you in the right direction. If in doubt check it out.

Nutrition Requirements & Tips For Men

- Energy Requirements: The Irish energy requirement for men is between 2000 and 2500 kcals per day depending on their levels of activity (HSE).

Note: this may be higher for athletes.

- Carbohydrates: Our main source of energy or fuel, but it’s important to eat the right types.

Include: Opt for brown/wholegrain carbohydrates such as bread, pasta, rice, oats. Potatoes are a great choice here too. These options help to keep your blood sugar levels balanced, are filling and are a great source of fibre too for a healthy digestive system.

- Protein: Holds many functions in the body including repair, building of new cells and muscles, hormone production to name a few. Protein is made up of building blocks called ‘amino acids’. Different combinations of protein containing foods are required to get a good spectrum of these building blocks to meet these various functions.

Include: A variety of 1) Plant-Based Proteins: Include chia seeds, flaxseed, sunflower seeds, almonds, hazelnuts, rice, oats and beans (such as soybeans/products, chickpeas and kidney beans) and 2) Animal Based Proteins: Include lean meat, chicken, turkey, fish, eggs and dairy products.

- Choose The Right Types of Fat: Whilst people may think that fats are bad, it’s important to include some fat in our diets as it’s required for producing and regulating hormones, they’re an important component of our cells, for absorbing our fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E and K. The ‘healthy’ fats also help to maintain healthy joints, eyes, brain health and cholesterol levels.

Avoid: Saturated and trans fats found in hard fats/margarines, many fried and processed foods

Include: Unsaturated fats such as extra virgin olive oil, rapeseed oil, nuts, seeds, oily fish (trout, mackerel, tuna, herring, sardines, and salmon)

- Remember The Portion Sizes: Establishing healthy portion sizes can often be a challenge and ‘portion distortion’ is a real thing. A simple way of establishing your food portion sizes is by using your hands as a visual aid: Palm of your hand: 1 portion of protein (1/4 of your plate), A Fist: A portion of cooked carbohydrates (1/4 of your plate) and 2 Fists Vegetables (1/4 of your plate). Also, a portion of cheese is 2 thumbs and a portion of nuts is a ¼ Cup (measuring cup)

- Limit The Salt: Too much salt in our diet can cause our blood pressure to increase. Our requirement for salt is 4g per day (a teaspoon) which may already be naturally occurring in foods.

Tip: Although the habit of adding salt may be hard to shake, why not try adding herbs and spices to season your foods instead.

- Limit The Alcohol: Alcohol doesn’t just put pressure on our liver but the hidden calories in alcohol can also result in unwanted weight gain too.

- Limit High Sugar Foods/ Added Sugars: Foods high in sugar such as chocolate, sweets and biscuits can cause unbalanced blood sugar levels, resulting in us crashing and craving.

Tip: Instead opt for snacks such as whole fruit, nuts, rice/corn cakes or wholegrain bread/crackers.

- Meet Your Fluid Requirements: We must not underestimate the importance of drinking enough water as it makes up almost 60% of our body as well as having some essential functions to our health.

Recommendation: Aim for a minimum of 35ml x kg bodyweight/day of water

Top Male Vitamins & Supplements

It’s always recommended that we first aim to get our nutrients through our diet, however for some who don’t have a hugely varied diet or struggle to meet their nutrition requirements through diet alone so I’ve also included some supplements below.

- Vitamin D: Not only is this vitamin important for supporting the immune system, bone and joint health but studies also suggest that it plays a role in balancing hormones and maintaining healthy testosterone levels.

Dietary Sources: Milk, yogurts, cheese, oily fish and fortified foods such as some brands of cereals and plant-based milks.

Recommended Supplement: Pharma Nord Vitamin D Pearls 1520/3000 IU (opt for the higher amount during the winter months)

Calcium: This mineral supports healthy muscles, nerves, and bones. It’s especially important that men in their 20s get enough calcium to develop strong, dense bones.

Dietary Sources: milk; yogurt; cheese; canned salmon and sardines with soft, edible bones; dark green leafy vegetables; and calcium-fortified cereals and juices

Recommended Supplement: Solgar Calcium and Vitamin D3

- Zinc: This mineral helps make proteins throughout the body as well as playing an important role in immune health and hormone balance.

Dietary Sources: Red meat, seafood, poultry, beans and whole grain foods.

Recommended Supplement: Pharma Nord Selenium & Zinc

- Chromium: An essential mineral which plays a role in regulating blood sugar levels and also helps to improve insulin function.

Dietary Sources: Wholegrain foods, broccoli, green peas, potatoes, apples, bananas, shellfish and liver.

Recommended Supplement: Pharma Nord BioActive Chromium

- Magnesium: Magnesium is a mineral that is important for blood glucose control, protein synthesis, supporting healthy muscles, nerves, and bones, immune health and for calcium absorption.

Dietary Sources: spinach and other green leafy vegetables, whole grains, beans, nuts, and seeds.

Recommended Supplement: Sona Magnesium 250mg or if you prefer magnesium in liquid there’s the Floradix magnesium.

- Maca Root: Scientific research over the past 25-30 years has found numerous benefits including improving blood circulation and also suggest that it may play a role in testosterone regulation, prostate health and supporting healthy, natural muscle growth.

Maca is available in many forms, including capsules and powders and can be added to cereals, smoothies, yogurts or home baking

Recommended Supplement: True Natural Goodness Organic Maca Powder (up to 1-2 tablespoons per day).