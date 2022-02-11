RACING: Tips and analysis for this evening's card at Dundalk

Racing returns to Dundalk on Friday, with 91 runners declared across eight Flat races.

The first race gets underway at 4pm with the concluding race at 7.30pm - find all the latest odds and tips at MyBettingSites.

The feature race of the evening is the 5.30pm, one mile race for three-year-olds, includes last week’s 66/1 course and distance winner Two Socks, who beat Knightlaila and Kawazaki on the nod on his sole start. She faces Gavin Cromwell’s Singsong Lady, who also here last month - albeit, that was over 7f and her strong run late on bodes well for this extra furlong trip.

The unraced Jezebel Queen - by Galileo - is a £170,000 purchase who is related to the likes of Melbourne Cup winner Twilight Payment and Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe winner, Detroit. The Ger Lyons-trained filly is well-bred and is the pick of the newcomers.

Just the five are due to line up for the closing race (7.30pm) - with a nice €10,199 headed the way of the winner of the Book Online At DundalkStadium.com 6f race, for three-year-olds and up. It’s the two four-year-olds who look likely to do battle, with both being previous course and distance winners.

A Case Of You was a Group One Prix de l’Abbaye winner on his penultimate start, before finishing fifth in the Breeders Cup Turf Sprint. Logo Hunter’s only finish outside of the places, including a host of Listed races, came in the Group Two Saphire Stakes at The Curragh back in July. He finished second to A Case Of You over course and distance last March. Current Option, Meishar and Royal Dynasty make up the small field.

Six course and distance winners are among the chances in what looks like an open contest - in the View Restaurant At Dundalk Stadium Handicap (6pm). Eight-year-old Tyrconnell will carry top-weight of 10st 1lb in the race over one mile, and the Dundalk regular has enjoyed a decent record at the track over the years. Chavajod finished second twice here last October - finishing a head second to Punk Poet over the trip. Punk Poet struggled here at the back end of last year and Chavajod seems to be edging closer to that first course success, so it would be no surprise if placings were reversed, despite the latter edging up the weights. Others for the minor money include Sense Of Romance and Catena Zapata.

First Blood (4pm), Fox Leicester (5pm) and Chica Power (6.30pm) are all last-time winners at Dundalk and should run well once again.

Dundalk Selections

4.00 Movie King

4.30 Elzaamsan

5.00 Fox Leicester

5.30 Jezebel Queen

6.00 Tyrconnell

6.30 Chica Power

7.00 Sondheim

7.30 A Case Of You