Armistice Commemoration in Ballingarry

As the sunset and darkness came over Ballingarry village on 10th November 1918, did people and those in Flanders or France even know what the next day would bring?

For the 33 souls lost to the parish and community, 49 soldiers who would soon make there way back to their families and loved ones, to Sr. Catherine O'Brien who looked after many of the German POWs in Africa and Fr. Denis McGrath who provided pastoral care to all on at the front. A candle was lit over the plaque for all listed on the it on the night of the 10th November 2018 as the dawn of history would rise on the morning of the 11th November.

On the morning of the 11th November 2018, during 10.30 mass in the Church of the Assumption, Fr. Derry Quirke arranged to ring the bells of the church at 11am and a whistle was blown to signal the ending of WW1. After mass, the congregation gathered around the plaque, where Chairman of the Ballingarry Parish Journal committee Murt Duggan welcomed and thanked everyone for their attendance on this special day. Fr. Derry Quirke was invited to give a blessing to the plaque for all the names, including four more names that had been added during the week by Pat Murphy and Tommy Dermody from P Molloy & Sons Funeral Directors.

The ‘Last Post’ was played and a minutes silence was held in solemn respect. Just before the heavens opened Murt Duggan invited everyone to Amby’s Bar and Lounge for refreshments.

The organisers would like to express their appreciation to everyone who assisted on setting up the area for the day and thank all who attended.

Picture below: MaryAnne Maher places wreath at plaque 11 November 2018