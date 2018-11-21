Borrisoleigh remembers it’s World War I dead

A simple ceremony was held on Sunday last in famed Glenkeen graveyard, to remember those from our parish who fought and those who died in the course of World War 1.

A laurel wreath was laid at the grave of Pvt John Quinnane of the Australian Army, by John and Marie Hackett from Summerhill. John’s uncle, Martin Hackett, was killed in action in France, while serving with the Munster Fusiliers on August 21, 1916. Private John Kent, February 14, 1916 and Private Frederick Denney, March 28, 1918, both killed in the region of Ypres and Corporal Lewis Ryan of the American army, were the other fatal casualties.

John Quinnane, who died while on furlough from the front and Sergeant Patrick Bennett, invalided from Mons having fallen victim to tuberculosis, both buried in Glenkeen, were also remembered, with Private Patrick Dwan from Thurles. Patrick Dwan’s was killed in action in France on March 18, 1918.

Also recalled were the many from the parish who served in that bloody conflict and returned home damaged in mind and spirit, with a special thought for those among them who lie within the graveyard in unmarked graves.