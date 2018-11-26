BREAKING: Welcome boost as funding to enhance Liberty Square, Thurles is announced

The town of Thurles received a welcome boost this morning with the news that €1,350,000 has been allocated under Project Ireland 2040 for the enhancement of Liberty Square.

The works will include:

• Relocation of on-street parking to purpose built facility (90 car parking spaces, 14 cycle spaces and 1 loading bay) to be provided with direct access to Liberty Square

• The provision of dedicated loading and short term car parking/set down areas,

• The provision of rationalised vehicle lanes for through and turning traffic to clarify road movements and improve pedestrian and cycle safety and usability,

• The extension of pedestrian spaces to facilitate market stalls, civic spaces and activity,

• The improvement of vehicle and pedestrian movements at crossing points,

• The enhancement of Liberty Square through hard and soft landscaping measures, the under-grounding of services, civic space for markets and events and associated in-built variable message signage.

This funding is from Minster Eoghan Murphy's Department, as part of Project Ireland 2040, the ambitious programme of €4 billion investment allocated to 2027 from Fine Gael in Government.

The fund is the largest urban regeneration initiative in Ireland for decades and was established to support more compact and sustainable development, through the regeneration of and rejuvenation of Ireland’s cities and large towns, in line with the objectives of Project Ireland 2040.

Clonmel will also benefit under the Project with a €2.897 million allocation for Clonmel town. This is earmarked for the redevelopment of the Kickham Barrack site in Clonmel to include a new public plaza, pubic car parking spaces, a civic space & enhance 3rd level education in the town centre.