Volume five of Bournea Reaching Out to be launched

The above collection of local history, memoirs, and photographs will be launched at a function in Martins Norebrook Lounge in Clonakenny on Friday night December 7th next.

Along with the previous four editions this celebration and sharing of local heritage has been inspired by the initiation of the Ireland Reaching Out programme back in June 2011. Tim Lee and his committee have been very busy in recent weeks getting all their material ready for printing. This publication will be of great interest to those who live in the parish today; to those who have left the parish down the years; and to those living in neighbouring parishes.

A great social night of neighbours and friends coming together to share in the stories of the the past is guaranteed in the convivial atmosphere of Bridget Martin’s public house.

Picture shows

St Cronans NS, Longfordwood - Confirmation Classes Outside Clonakenny Church 1958(?)

Back Row: Mary Anne Treacy (Longfordwood); Josie Treacy; Margaret Tierney; Nora Murray; Mary Tierney; Kitty Treacy (Suir Bridge); Rosie O’Brien; Carmel Murray; Bride Brereton; Margaret Costigan(?); Mary Cody; Nora Maher; Kitty Treacy (Longfordwood); Mary Treacy (Suir Bridge); Mr Noel Kelly, Principal; Miss Pauline Franks, Junior Room Teacher

Front Row: John Costigan; Dan Nolan; Paddy Maher; Bill Treacy; David Brereton; Michael Murray; Tom Nolan; Dan Costigan; Paddy Devaney; Joe Ryan.(Photo courtesy of Josie Murray)