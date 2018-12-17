Moyne Athletic Club Christmas Morning Mile

Moyne AC will once again organise the Christmas morning mile on Tuesday December 25 from 10.30am to 12 noon. Everyone is welcome to walk, jog or run the mile – just four rounds of the track.

Over the years many charities have benefitted from this event and this year it is the turn of HEART TO HAND. Two local men, Billy Dunne and Eamonn Cornally, have travelled to Albania with other volunteers to organise the building and rebuilding of homes for the poor. They have put new roofs on homes, installed windows and doors and other necessary repairs. They worked long hours to complete the tasks on hand and all travelled at their own expense and raised money for the building materials. In 2019 the group will again travel out to Albania to carry out more housing projects which will include converting a very large basement into a major homeless centre for individuals and families. The centre will include temporary accommodation, toilets, showers, large industrial kitchen, electrics, drainage, classrooms, training rooms and much more. Their work is so important to the poor of that country so any donation on the day or in the days leading up to or after the 25th would be appreciated.