Tribute to the late Agnes Jones, nee Leo, Church Street, Templemore

Agnes Jones, Bishopstown, Cork (nee Leo, Church St, Templemore) died on November 24, 2018 in the loving care of her family and staff of the Oncology Unit, Bons Secours Hospital, Cork.

Agnes was born in Church Street in 1940, one of three daughters of Jack and Mary Leo.

She attended school with the Mercy Sisters in Templemore and secured her Leaving Certificate in 1956.

Agnes worked in the Civil Service, Department of Lands, up to 1964. She then married Michael Jones, from Latteragh, Templederry, and set up home in Bishopstown, Cork, where they reared their family.

Agnes was very involved in her local community, particularly the GAA club in Bishopstown, where she served for many years as treasurer.

Her work, loyalty and dedication was not lost on its club members as they have renamed their “Person of the Year Award” the “Agnes Jones Memorial Award”.

This award will be presented on January 19, 2019 in the Rochestown Park Hotel.

Her love for Tipperary never wavered, and a Tipperary jersey and a Bishopstown jersey were presented at the Altar at her funeral mass by her grandchildren. Bishopstown GAA formed a guard of honour at her removal to the Church of the Real Presence and also at her burial.

Agnes is survived by her heart-broken husband Michael, son Leo, daughters Fidelma, Stephanie and Michelle, sisters Margaret Crotty (Salthill) and Maureen Cullen (Loughmore), sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

May Agnes rest in peace.