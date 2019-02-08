Moyne Templetuohy senior citizens party

All preparations are in place for the senior citizens party in Templetuohy Community Centre on this coming Sunday, February 10, at 2pm. We ask all persons invited to please inform committee of their attendance as numbers are needed to organise meals. In Moyne please contact either Dominic Everard, Teresa Everard, Richard Daly or Paddy Doyle. In Templetuohy the contact persons are William Maher, Tim Bergin, Richie Fogarty, John Butler or Willie Kennedy.