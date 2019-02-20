Thurles Councillor Jim Ryan calls for installation of footpath and lights to Kickham Park

Thurles Independent County Councillor Jim Ryan has once again called on Tipperary County Council to install a footpath extension and new street lights as far as Kickham Park in Thurles.

In a statement to this week's Tipperary Star Cllr Ryan states that unless the council do something about this, someone is going to be killed. “I live directly across from Kickham Park and I know at first hand how dangerous this particular stretch of road is for both road users and pedestrians. A huge number of cars and lorries drive along the Mill Road on a daily basis and without either a footpath or street lights, an accident is waiting to happen. I have raised this issue on numerous occasions at council meetings but the council are extremely slow to respond, blaming a lack of money as the reason why the can't do the job. I will continue to raise this issue as I strongly believe that people's safety and especially that of children should come first before financial budgets or balancing the books”.

“There are a large number of houses and businesses along this stretch of road and the Mill Road is the only approach road into Thurles that does not have a footpath or street lights as far as the 50km speed limit boundary. This needs to change and I will be asking the road engineer for an update at our next Council meeting”.