Embrace FARM fundraiser event a huge success

On February 24 in the Anner Hotel Thurles, Jennifer Mullaly held the Hidden Heroes Afternoon Tea fundraiser on behalf of Embrace FARM. This event was held to celebrate women in agriculture and those who live and work in rural Ireland, while also raising funds for the charity Embrace FARM. Embrace FARM was founded by Brian and Norma Rohan in 2014 and are a support network for those who have suffered a loss or serious injury in farm accidents.

On the day there were guest speakers Amii McKeever of Irish Country Living, Colette Byrne of Widow.ie and Angela Hogan of Embrace Farm. An amount of €2,000 was raised for Embrace Farm and Jennifer would like to thank everyone for their help with this. Mainly, Brian Rohan, Norma Rohan and Catherine Collins from Embrace Farm, also Catherine Mullally, for their assistance with the organisation of the event, the wonderful guest speakers and the donations and sponsorship from local businesses. Finally, thank you to everyone who attended on the day. Your support was very much appreciated.