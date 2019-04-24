Prepare for summer with chair yoga classes in Glengoole

Restore your energy and vitality coming into summertime.

Chair Yoga Classes commencing on Thursday, May 2 for 6 week programme. €20 total cost. A gentle way to build some flexibility into your body to prepare you for the summer of walking and gardening. Contact Mary Mac Mahon on 052-9157992 / 083-1014313 or eldercare@mfrc.ie for further details.

Meals on Wheels service will return after their Easter break on on Monday, April 29.