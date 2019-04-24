ELDERLY

Prepare for summer with chair yoga classes in Glengoole

Classes will be held at the Millennium Family Resource Centre in the village

Restore your energy and vitality coming into summertime.
Chair Yoga Classes commencing on Thursday, May 2 for 6 week programme. €20 total cost. A gentle way to build some flexibility into your body to prepare you for the summer of walking and gardening. Contact Mary Mac Mahon on 052-9157992 / 083-1014313 or eldercare@mfrc.ie for further details.

Meals on Wheels service will return after their Easter break on on Monday, April 29.