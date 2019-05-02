Ireland's fittest family is back! Are your family ready to fight for Tipperary's pride!

In 2016, the Cummins became the first Tipperary family to compete in Ireland's Fittest Family - they won the competition in an epic finale.

2017 the Meagher family attempted to defend the title for Tipp, but were unlucky in their quest being eliminated in the second round.

Last year, the Lipinski family also took on the challenge under the guidance of Davy Fitz but were unsuccessful. Are your family ready to fight for the county pride!

If so, applications are now open for Ireland’s Fittest Family 2019.

Apply for Ireland's Fittest Family here: http://t1n.ie/2q3



Now in it’s seventh series, this year will see the competition fiercer than ever before!



We are searching the country to find the fittest, fastest, strongest families to enter Ireland's most extreme fitness competition.



Does your family have what it takes to win the €15,000 cash prize and be crowned Ireland's Fittest Family 2019? If so, apply now!!



* Minimum age is 14 years old on 01 June 2019



* Each family will be comprised of four immediate members - e.g. Grandparents/ Parents/ Children/ Step-Children



* Series will be shot July - September 2019



If you have any questions you can email – fittestfamily@animotv.ie or call the production team on (01) 531 3933