Mid Tipp Hillwalkers enjoy trip to Kilkenny

For the Friday evening walk on August 16 we headed to Jenkinstown Wood, Co. Kilkenny - starting in the car park and exiting through the ‘door-in-the-wall’ and turning left on the path following the loop of forestry tracks and woodland trails. Jenkinstown Park was once part of a large estate, the old house is no longer there but the facilities include a picnic site, forest walks and deer park. The group of 17 headed out and all that could be heard was the chatter from the walkers. It was a lovely evening in the magical walled wooded walk. 11 of the group enjoyed lovely refreshments in Urlingford Arms Hotel. With only 2 walks remaining, come out and join us.

Next Friday, August 23 we are heading to Cahir to complete a walk following road, forestry tracks and woodland trails. Meeting at The Lady Gregory Pub, Tipperary Bansha Road, Cahir at 715pm. Hope you can come and join us. Walking is the easiest way to get moving, get active and fit with friends and to have a chat & a laugh. We are leaving Slievenamon carpark 6.30 SHARP to arrive at The Lady Gregory Pub, Tipperary Bansha Road, Cahir at 715pm. Contact Tina 086 3565134.

Friday evening walks are low level walks, of 2-3 hrs duration, mostly on forest track. If you want to get out and about in the countryside, meet new people, and make new friends, just come along. We explore paths and trails off the beaten track and away from the hustle and bustle of everyday. We offer an easy introduction to off-road walking for anybody considering taking it up. All we ask is that you come prepared with sturdy footwear, rain jacket, drink and snack. Everyone welcome, old friends and plenty of room for newcomers. The walks are very sociable and usually we end our Friday evening walk by heading for a cup of tea and sandwich. We meet every Friday evening at Slievenamon Road car park in Thurles at 6.20pm and leave at 6.30pm sharp.